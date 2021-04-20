iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 7,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $156.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $157.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

