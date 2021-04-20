iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Trimmed by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 5.6% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,232,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.25. 43,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,366. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.67 and a fifty-two week high of $272.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.36.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

