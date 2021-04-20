iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.33. 91,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.66 and a 200-day moving average of $374.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

