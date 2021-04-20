Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Down 24.7% in March

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

In other news, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $57,337.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,831.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $25,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,152,456 shares of company stock valued at $26,163,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITRM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. 20,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,681,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

