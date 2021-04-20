JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $3,987,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,183,000 after buying an additional 167,056 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

