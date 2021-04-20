Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $278.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.67.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $248.54 on Monday. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

