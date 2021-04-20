Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nitto Denko in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nitto Denko’s FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS NDEKY opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.