Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,415.75

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,415.75 ($57.69) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.28). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.52), with a volume of 311,914 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,138.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,415.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68.

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) Company Profile (LON:DTG)

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

