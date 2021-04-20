Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Jiayin Group from $5.75 to $9.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

JFIN stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $298.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.99. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jiayin Group (JFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.