JMP Securities Boosts The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target to $145.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of THG opened at $135.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $136.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $804,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

