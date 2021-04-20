JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €87.33 ($102.75).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €87.70 ($103.18) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 52-week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The business has a fifty day moving average of €83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €72.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

