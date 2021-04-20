JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 33,071 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GATX were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $101.34.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $608,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,137.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

