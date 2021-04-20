JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.63 Million Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 211,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,179,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,072,234 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,082,291 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after buying an additional 748,468 shares during the period.

NYSE AEO opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at $376,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.82.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

