JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on LOB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
Shares of LOB stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 1.30.
In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
