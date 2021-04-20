JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LOB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

