JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 227.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQQQ. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,515.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.50. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

