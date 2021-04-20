JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNTGY. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

BNTGY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

