JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNTGY. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

BNTGY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

