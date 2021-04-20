JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 44,115 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,115 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

