JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Shares of JPHY stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

