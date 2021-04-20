JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) Shares Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMUB. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMUB opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77.

