Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.