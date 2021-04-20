Juniper Networks (JNPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Juniper Networks to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Juniper Networks has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.20-0.30 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ~$0.20-0.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

