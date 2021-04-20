JustBet One Day Volume Reaches $1.59 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00062018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00274633 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.13 or 0.00932682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.95 or 0.00648491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,537.73 or 0.99781361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.