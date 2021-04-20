K92 Mining’s (KNT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KNT. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

KNT opened at C$7.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.09 and a 1 year high of C$8.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$62.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.