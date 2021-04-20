Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stake Raised by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,486,000 after purchasing an additional 244,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,957,000 after acquiring an additional 226,468 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KSU opened at $256.40 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $269.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.77.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kansas City Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.44.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

