Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Gap Down to $112.60

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.60, but opened at $109.26. Karuna Therapeutics shares last traded at $109.35, with a volume of 1,083 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.22.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,012,500 shares of company stock worth $119,413,500. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

