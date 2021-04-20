Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE KYN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,282. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $7.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,275.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

