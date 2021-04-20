KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 76,174 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 188.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,174 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.08% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,310.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

AIV opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.