KCS Wealth Advisory Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $264.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $264.82.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

