KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.10. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.85.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

