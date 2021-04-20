KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 1,208 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in American Express were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

AXP stock opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The firm has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.