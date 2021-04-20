Keep Network (KEEP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.87 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $286.90 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00092438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.16 or 0.00641658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00046230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,992,459 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

