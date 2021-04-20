Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 81 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after purchasing an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $116,175,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.65. 5,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.05 and a 52 week high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

