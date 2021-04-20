Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.73.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.76. 62,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,887. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $331.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

