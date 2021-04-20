Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 317 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,074,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.65. 47,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,375. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.87. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $204.20 and a one year high of $263.53.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

