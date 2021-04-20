KeyCorp Weighs in on Visteon Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Visteon in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.02 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%.

VC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded Visteon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $117.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

