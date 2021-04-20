Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

NYSE KRP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 84,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,000. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $597.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,412 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

