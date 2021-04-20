Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Trading Up 2.7%

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) was up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.84 and last traded at $142.74. Approximately 85,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,221,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.