Kimco Realty’s (KIM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM opened at $19.87 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 12.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,565 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.