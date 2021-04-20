Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kingstone Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KINS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of KINS opened at $8.29 on Monday. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 million, a PE ratio of -138.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

