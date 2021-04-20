KKV Secured Loan Fund (LON:KKVL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.50 Per Share

KKV Secured Loan Fund (LON:KKVL) announced a dividend on Friday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 25.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from KKV Secured Loan Fund’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of KKV Secured Loan Fund stock opened at GBX 23.30 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.51. KKV Secured Loan Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 13.05 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 36.90 ($0.48).

