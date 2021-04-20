KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $341.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Moreover, growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Additionally, enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market are driving demand for the company’s wafer products. Also the strengthening memory market is a tailwind. Furthermore, high exposure to 5G infrastructure and the smartphone market is another positive. Markedly, transition to advanced nodes and the insertion of EUV lithography are expected to drive growth in the near future. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Further, sluggishness across PCB, Display and component inspection remains an overhang for the company.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.76. 33,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.86. KLA has a 12 month low of $147.46 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in KLA by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 153.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

