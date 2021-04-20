KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.76) Per Share

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KLX Energy Services in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KLX Energy Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

KLXE stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.71. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.