Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC reduced its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 601,418 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises 0.8% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

