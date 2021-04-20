Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

KLIC stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $56.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,054.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

