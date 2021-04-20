Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Craig Hallum

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $1,668,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock worth $2,345,868. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

