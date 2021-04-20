Kwmg LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

