Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $255.97 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.55 and a 200 day moving average of $235.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

