Lake Street Financial LLC Has $239,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after buying an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after buying an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC opened at $344.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $354.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.