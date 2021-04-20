Lake Street Financial LLC Has $457,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

