Lake Street Financial LLC Has $627,000 Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 88.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,011,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.38. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

